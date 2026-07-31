Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 5,777 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,803 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $322.15 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $232.10 and a 1 year high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business's 50-day moving average is $294.60 and its 200-day moving average is $289.60. The company has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 23.54%.The firm's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.730-17.870 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.260-6.360 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Caribbean reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.21 per share, above the $3.98 analyst consensus, while revenue of $4.83 billion broadly matched estimates and increased 6.5% year over year. Royal Caribbean earnings and outlook article

Royal Caribbean reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.21 per share, above the $3.98 analyst consensus, while revenue of $4.83 billion broadly matched estimates and increased 6.5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management maintained its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $17.73–$17.87 and reiterated 1.75%–2.25% net yield growth. Record booking volumes and pricing, particularly from higher-margin guests, support continued earnings momentum. Royal Caribbean 2026 forecast article

Management maintained its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $17.73–$17.87 and reiterated 1.75%–2.25% net yield growth. Record booking volumes and pricing, particularly from higher-margin guests, support continued earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Investors continue to point to premium offerings, private destinations, fleet expansion, river cruises and substantial share repurchases—including approximately $1 billion in first-half buybacks—as longer-term catalysts. Royal Caribbean growth drivers article

Investors continue to point to premium offerings, private destinations, fleet expansion, river cruises and substantial share repurchases—including approximately $1 billion in first-half buybacks—as longer-term catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Royal Caribbean appears relatively insulated from weaker consumer vacation demand because affluent travelers are continuing to pay for cruises and premium experiences. Analysts comparing RCL with Carnival see resilient demand and strong bookings across the industry. Royal Caribbean cruise pricing article

Royal Caribbean appears relatively insulated from weaker consumer vacation demand because affluent travelers are continuing to pay for cruises and premium experiences. Analysts comparing RCL with Carnival see resilient demand and strong bookings across the industry. Negative Sentiment: Royal Caribbean reduced its 2026 revenue-growth outlook from 10% to approximately 9% and narrowed reported net-yield guidance, partly reflecting itinerary changes and geopolitical effects on bookings. European cruise demand also faces potential headwinds. Royal Caribbean Q2 outlook article

Royal Caribbean reduced its 2026 revenue-growth outlook from 10% to approximately 9% and narrowed reported net-yield guidance, partly reflecting itinerary changes and geopolitical effects on bookings. European cruise demand also faces potential headwinds. Negative Sentiment: Higher fuel costs, roughly $23 billion of debt and heavy capital spending create downside risks if travel demand weakens. Morgan Stanley raised its target to $300 but kept an “equal weight” rating, implying the current valuation already reflects much of the company’s growth outlook. Morgan Stanley Royal Caribbean price target report

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $351.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $380.00 target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $350.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Further Reading

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