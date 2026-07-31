Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 183,166 Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 183,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Progyny at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Progyny by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,027 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Progyny by 103.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,419 shares of the company's stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 6.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 252,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Progyny by 37.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 103,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 6.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGNY. Barclays reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Progyny from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Progyny from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.25.

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Insider Transactions at Progyny

In related news, COO Melissa B. Cummings sold 9,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $239,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 73,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,834,275. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $137,445.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,318 shares of the company's stock, valued at $232,856.82. This represents a 37.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 36,916 shares of company stock worth $939,875 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company's fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.24. Progyny had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $326.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.09 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company's digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny's offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

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