Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 4,664 Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,888,888 shares of the company's stock worth $712,226,000 after purchasing an additional 111,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,355,346 shares of the company's stock worth $186,306,000 after purchasing an additional 128,639 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 922,958 shares of the company's stock worth $126,870,000 after purchasing an additional 481,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,964 shares of the company's stock worth $94,261,000 after purchasing an additional 28,075 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 529,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,656,000 after buying an additional 62,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company's stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $364.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $360.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRYS

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other news, EVP John Charles Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.27, for a total value of $347,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $347,270. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.11, for a total transaction of $7,702,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,378,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,623,337.05. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 26,642 shares of company stock valued at $8,243,923 in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of KRYS opened at $341.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.50. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.50 and a 1 year high of $382.54. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $339.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.28.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $116.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Krystal Biotech, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Krystal Biotech wasn't on the list.

While Krystal Biotech currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here