Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 52,346 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,346 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,537,000.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 39,839 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 751.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 132,661 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 117,088 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,882 shares of the technology company's stock worth $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 70,170 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 1.5%

SSNC stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.40 and a twelve month high of $91.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.21.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.16%.The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.930-7.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the sale, the director owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,307,614.24. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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