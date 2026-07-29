Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,773 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $11,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.7% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 247 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company's stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Arista Networks by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 870 shares of the technology company's stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $4,482,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,817,678.08. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 242,422 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.17, for a total transaction of $45,616,547.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,171,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at $973,044,946.15. This represents a 4.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,308,316 shares of company stock worth $383,563,775. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Key Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive ahead of Arista’s quarterly report, expected in early August. Positive earnings-estimate revisions, a favorable Zacks Rank and expectations for an earnings beat have increased optimism about the company’s outlook. Arista Networks on rising earnings optimism

Analysts remain constructive ahead of Arista’s quarterly report, expected in early August. Positive earnings-estimate revisions, a favorable Zacks Rank and expectations for an earnings beat have increased optimism about the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Strong results from optical, cloud-connectivity and AI-exposed peers—including Corning, Sanmina and Celestica—provide favorable evidence of continued data-center and AI infrastructure spending, a key demand driver for Arista’s networking products. Corning beats second-quarter estimates

Strong results from optical, cloud-connectivity and AI-exposed peers—including Corning, Sanmina and Celestica—provide favorable evidence of continued data-center and AI infrastructure spending, a key demand driver for Arista’s networking products. Neutral Sentiment: A comparison with Advanced Micro Devices suggests Arista may offer stronger profitability and a more attractive relative valuation, although the article still characterizes Arista as expensive and highlights its reliance on a concentrated customer base as an important risk. AMD versus Arista Networks comparison

A comparison with Advanced Micro Devices suggests Arista may offer stronger profitability and a more attractive relative valuation, although the article still characterizes Arista as expensive and highlights its reliance on a concentrated customer base as an important risk. Neutral Sentiment: Arista recently underperformed some technology competitors, indicating that investors may be taking a more selective approach despite the broader AI infrastructure theme. Arista Networks underperforms competitors

Arista recently underperformed some technology competitors, indicating that investors may be taking a more selective approach despite the broader AI infrastructure theme. Negative Sentiment: Director Kenneth Duda disclosed two sales totaling 43,333 shares at approximately $170.51 per share. Both transactions were executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing the immediate signal of discretionary selling, but the sales can still weigh on sentiment.

Director Kenneth Duda disclosed two sales totaling 43,333 shares at approximately $170.51 per share. Both transactions were executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing the immediate signal of discretionary selling, but the sales can still weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: With Arista trading at a high earnings multiple, investors may demand another strong earnings beat and upbeat guidance. Any disappointment or evidence of customer-concentration risk could prompt profit-taking after the stock’s recent gains.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ANET opened at $169.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.60. The stock's 50 day moving average is $166.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.32. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.52 and a 12 month high of $189.82.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $189.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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