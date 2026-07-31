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Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in News Corporation $NWS

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
News logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS - Free Report) by 2,586.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,077 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 126,198 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in News were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in News by 13.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 96,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in News by 118.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 131,592 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in News by 32.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in News by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,666 shares of the company's stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company's stock.

News Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $31.80 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21. News Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

News (NASDAQ:NWS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. News had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 12.92%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that News Corporation will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of News from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of News from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, News has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on News

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation NASDAQ: NWS is a global media and information services company engaged in news and digital real estate, book publishing and other media businesses. The company's operations include print and digital newsbrands, business and financial information services, consumer platforms for property listings, and a major book publishing arm. Through its subsidiaries and brands, News Corp produces news content, market and financial reporting, online real-estate marketplaces and trade and consumer publishing products.

Key areas of activity include news and information, where the company publishes national and regional newspapers and operates business information services; book publishing through a well-known global publisher; and property-related digital businesses that operate online marketplaces for real estate listings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for News (NASDAQ:NWS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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