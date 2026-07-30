Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Position in Atkore Inc. $ATKR

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR - Free Report) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,800 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.37% of Atkore worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 710.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Atkore by 1,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 518 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 644 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

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Atkore Stock Down 7.7%

NYSE:ATKR opened at $71.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.64. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $90.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.75.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Atkore had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a positive return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $731.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Atkore has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.550 EPS. Analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATKR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atkore from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atkore from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Atkore

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 3,299 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $242,839.39. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,256,007.43. This represents a 16.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin A. Kershaw sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $206,202.33. Following the sale, the director owned 18,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,998.70. This represents a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atkore

Atkore International Group Inc NYSE: ATKR is a diversified global manufacturer of electrical raceway and mechanical products, serving a broad range of end markets including commercial construction, industrial facilities and energy infrastructure. The company's electrical product portfolio encompasses conduit, tubing, fittings, connectors and cable management systems designed for use in residential, commercial and industrial wiring applications. On the mechanical side, Atkore offers pipe support solutions, seismic bracing, HVAC hangers and other mechanical products that address critical building and process piping needs.

Founded as a family-owned business before its reorganization into a standalone public company in 2016, Atkore has grown through both organic investment and targeted acquisitions.

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