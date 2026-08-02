Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. $TNET

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET - Free Report) by 283.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,010 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 30,310 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of TriNet Group worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNET. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 479 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 524.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 456 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in TriNet Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 646 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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TriNet Group Trading Down 8.4%

TriNet Group stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $73.07. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.99.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 256.72% and a net margin of 3.58%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. TriNet Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other news, SVP Anthony Shea Treadway sold 933 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $40,548.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,285.88. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNET has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TriNet Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on TriNet Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered TriNet Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, TriNet Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TriNet Group

Key Stories Impacting TriNet Group

Here are the key news stories impacting TriNet Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat expectations. TriNet reported adjusted EPS of $1.55, up from $1.15 a year earlier and above the $0.93–$1.01 analyst estimates. Revenue was $1.18 billion, essentially in line with expectations. TriNet Group Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

TriNet reported adjusted EPS of $1.55, up from $1.15 a year earlier and above the $0.93–$1.01 analyst estimates. Revenue was $1.18 billion, essentially in line with expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 guidance. TriNet now expects adjusted EPS of $4.50 to $5.10, above the $4.34 consensus estimate, and revenue of approximately $4.8 billion to $4.9 billion. The company also reported 50% growth in GAAP earnings per diluted share and 35% growth in adjusted net income per share for the quarter. TriNet Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises FY26 Earnings Guidance

TriNet now expects adjusted EPS of $4.50 to $5.10, above the $4.34 consensus estimate, and revenue of approximately $4.8 billion to $4.9 billion. The company also reported 50% growth in GAAP earnings per diluted share and 35% growth in adjusted net income per share for the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Truist maintained its Hold rating. The unchanged stance indicates that the strong results and improved outlook may already be reflected in TriNet’s share price. Truist Maintains Hold Rating

The unchanged stance indicates that the strong results and improved outlook may already be reflected in TriNet’s share price. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan retained an Underweight rating while raising its price target from $45 to $50. The new target remains substantially below the current trading level, signaling concern that valuation and upside potential are unfavorable despite the earnings momentum. Benzinga Analyst Update

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

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