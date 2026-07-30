Go Pro
→ Trump’s emergency dollar reset (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in Lamb Weston $LW

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Lamb Weston logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its Lamb Weston stake by 288% in the first quarter, acquiring 129,159 additional shares for a total holding valued at approximately $7.35 million. Institutional investors collectively own 89.56% of the company.
  • Lamb Weston exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $0.87 in adjusted earnings per share versus the $0.63 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 5.6% year over year to $1.77 billion.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share, equivalent to an annualized $1.52 payout and a 2.8% yield. Analysts remain cautious, with the stock carrying a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $53.36.
  • Interested in Lamb Weston? Here are five stocks we like better.

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Free Report) by 288.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,006 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 129,159 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.13% of Lamb Weston worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,662,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 45,177.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,835,245 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $118,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,983 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,824,690 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $411,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,874 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,379,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 350.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,451,954 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $61,360,000 after buying an additional 1,129,918 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $67.07. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.950-3.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Lamb Weston's dividend payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LW shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $53.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LW

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company's portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world's largest producers of frozen potato products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Lamb Weston Right Now?

Before you consider Lamb Weston, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lamb Weston wasn't on the list.

While Lamb Weston currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines