Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,122 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 21,790 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $39,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,537 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $18,336,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,605 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total transaction of $483,666.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 259,590 shares in the company, valued at $80,639,037.60. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 6,414 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $1,956,654.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,853,239.50. This trade represents a 51.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $329.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $259.00 to $257.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $309.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $304.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.19 and a twelve month high of $313.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.54.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Travelers Companies's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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