Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 13,643 Shares of BancFirst Corporation $BANF

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF - Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,643 shares of the bank's stock after selling 13,643 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 531.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 221 shares of the bank's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 957.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the bank's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 108.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the bank's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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BancFirst Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of BANF opened at $112.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.59. BancFirst Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.48 and a twelve month high of $138.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.26.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $187.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $178.53 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Corporation will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. BancFirst's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 12,718 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $1,463,205.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,927,936.65. The trade was a 22.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 139,170 shares of company stock valued at $16,190,275 over the last quarter. 31.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BANF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised BancFirst from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings lowered BancFirst from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded BancFirst from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $124.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BancFirst

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation is a regional banking holding company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. As the largest state‐chartered bank in Oklahoma, BancFirst offers a comprehensive suite of financial services to individuals, businesses and government entities. Its core business activities include commercial and consumer banking, mortgage lending, treasury management, equipment financing and electronic banking solutions.

The bank operates a network of more than 60 branches across Oklahoma, serving urban centers such as Oklahoma City and Tulsa, as well as rural communities throughout the state.

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