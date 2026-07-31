Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 192,142 Shares of Braze, Inc. $BRZE

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE - Free Report) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,651 shares of the company's stock after selling 192,142 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.14% of Braze worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Braze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Braze by 3,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 825 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 821.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRZE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on Braze in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Braze from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Braze

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of Braze stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 0.85. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10. Braze had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 15.51%.The company had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Braze's revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Braze has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Braze Profile

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company NASDAQ: BRZE that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze's platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

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