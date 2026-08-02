Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 250,000 Shares of Launch One Acquisition Corp. $LPAA

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAA - Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,100 shares of the company's stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.52% of Launch One Acquisition worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Launch One Acquisition by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,016,497 shares of the company's stock worth $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 317,318 shares during the period. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Launch One Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Launch One Acquisition by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,423,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,073,000 after purchasing an additional 510,681 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of Launch One Acquisition by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Launch One Acquisition by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

Launch One Acquisition Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:LPAA opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. Launch One Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $11.67.

Launch One Acquisition (NASDAQ:LPAA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Launch One Acquisition in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPAA

About Launch One Acquisition

Launch One Acquisition Corp is a blank check company incorporated in Delaware. Its principal business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Shares and warrants of the company trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbols “LPAA” and “LPAAW.”

The company completed its initial public offering in 2021, raising gross proceeds through the sale of units, each consisting of one share of common stock and one quarter of a warrant.

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