Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 35,461 Shares of Bunge Global SA $BG

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,504 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 35,461 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 152.9% during the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company's stock.

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Bunge Global Price Performance

BG stock opened at $106.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $134.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company's 50-day moving average price is $117.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.60.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.81 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.250-9.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BG. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Bunge Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

See Also

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