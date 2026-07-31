Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 364,204 Shares of CVR Energy Inc. $CVI

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI - Free Report) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,684 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 364,204 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.11% of CVR Energy worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company's stock.

CVR Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 0.83. CVR Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $41.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVR Energy Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. CVR Energy's payout ratio is currently -93.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CVI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVR Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "sell" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on CVR Energy from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVR Energy

CVR Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CVR Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings and revenue beat expectations. CVR Energy reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.34, above estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26, compared with an adjusted loss of $0.23 a year earlier. Revenue increased 55.5% year over year to $2.74 billion, exceeding the $2.22 billion consensus estimate. CVR Energy Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

CVR Energy reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.34, above estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26, compared with an adjusted loss of $0.23 a year earlier. Revenue increased 55.5% year over year to $2.74 billion, exceeding the $2.22 billion consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Both major operating segments were profitable. The petroleum segment generated $12 million in net income, while the nitrogen fertilizer segment contributed $78 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $209 million, refinery utilization reached 98.4%, and throughput totaled approximately 213,000 barrels per day. CVR Energy Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

The petroleum segment generated $12 million in net income, while the nitrogen fertilizer segment contributed $78 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $209 million, refinery utilization reached 98.4%, and throughput totaled approximately 213,000 barrels per day. Positive Sentiment: CVR declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share. The dividend is payable August 17 to shareholders of record August 10, providing continued income support with an indicated annualized yield of roughly 1.1%. CVR Energy Posts Strong Q2 Results, Declares Dividend

The dividend is payable August 17 to shareholders of record August 10, providing continued income support with an indicated annualized yield of roughly 1.1%. Positive Sentiment: Options activity was unusually bullish. Investors purchased 7,414 call options, nearly four times the average volume. This may reflect expectations for additional upside, although options activity alone does not guarantee future performance.

Investors purchased 7,414 call options, nearly four times the average volume. This may reflect expectations for additional upside, although options activity alone does not guarantee future performance. Neutral Sentiment: CVR Energy ended the quarter with $737 million in cash. Investors can review management’s outlook and commentary in the Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript .

CVR Energy ended the quarter with $737 million in cash. Investors can review management’s outlook and commentary in the . Negative Sentiment: GAAP results remained weak. CVR posted a $3 million attributable net loss, or $0.03 per share, despite the adjusted profit. The company also carries elevated leverage, which could increase sensitivity to refining margins, fertilizer prices and energy-market volatility.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is an independent downstream energy company engaged primarily in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer production in the United States. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy operates through two reportable segments—Petroleum Products and Nitrogen Fertilizers—leveraging its refining expertise and distribution network to serve both wholesale and retail markets across key regions in the U.S.

In its Petroleum Products segment, the company owns and operates the Coffeyville, Kansas refinery, which has the capability to process various grades of crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products.

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