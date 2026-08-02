Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 40,573 Shares of AECOM $ACM

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 40,573 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in AECOM were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,634 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 280 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on AECOM from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AECOM in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AECOM from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACM

Insider Activity

In related news, President Lara Poloni purchased 4,224 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.63 per share, for a total transaction of $298,341.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president owned 153,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,890.98. This trade represents a 2.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Rudd purchased 4,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,059.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 142,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,099,541.14. The trade was a 3.06% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,869 shares of company stock valued at $699,391. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $72.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business's 50 day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.32. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $66.28 and a fifty-two week high of $135.52. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.AECOM's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. AECOM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.38%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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