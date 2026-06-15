Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 43,468 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,586,752 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 43,468 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $366,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 42,669 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,741 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,741 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 11,209 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 12,708 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.78.

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Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon continues to strengthen its AI and cloud position, with reports saying its custom chips are seeing strong demand in AWS and that its growing AI capabilities could help drive long-term upside. Article Title

Amazon continues to strengthen its AI and cloud position, with reports saying its custom chips are seeing strong demand in AWS and that its growing AI capabilities could help drive long-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Amazon expanded its logistics moat by launching less-than-truckload freight service for all U.S. businesses, which could improve its supply-chain offering and deepen its role in e-commerce infrastructure. Article Title

Amazon expanded its logistics moat by launching less-than-truckload freight service for all U.S. businesses, which could improve its supply-chain offering and deepen its role in e-commerce infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Amazon also signed a major patent license agreement with InterDigital covering Prime Video and devices, removing legal uncertainty and reinforcing its streaming and devices ecosystem. Article Title

Amazon also signed a major patent license agreement with InterDigital covering Prime Video and devices, removing legal uncertainty and reinforcing its streaming and devices ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators remain constructive on Amazon’s long-term fundamentals, pointing to e-commerce efficiency, AWS AI dominance, and potential value in its Anthropic investment, but these are more long-term catalysts than immediate trading drivers. Article Title

Analysts and commentators remain constructive on Amazon’s long-term fundamentals, pointing to e-commerce efficiency, AWS AI dominance, and potential value in its Anthropic investment, but these are more long-term catalysts than immediate trading drivers. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried about Amazon’s heavy AI capital spending and new borrowing, which may pressure margins and free cash flow before the payback shows up. Article Title

Investors are worried about Amazon’s heavy AI capital spending and new borrowing, which may pressure margins and free cash flow before the payback shows up. Negative Sentiment: Broader market pieces note that Amazon has lagged the S&P 500 recently and that its valuation has been hit by concerns over capex and softer near-term sentiment. Article Title

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $238.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The firm's 50-day moving average is $253.49 and its 200 day moving average is $233.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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