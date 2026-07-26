Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 50,684 Shares of Nova Ltd. $NVMI

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,326 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 50,684 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.38% of Nova worth $52,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nova by 47.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,166,073 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $940,683,000 after purchasing an additional 697,210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nova by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 607,344 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $194,144,000 after purchasing an additional 394,544 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in Nova by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 508,641 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $167,115,000 after purchasing an additional 376,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,568,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Nova by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,399 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $82,434,000 after buying an additional 146,959 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Nova Stock Down 3.8%

NVMI stock opened at $437.98 on Friday. Nova Ltd. has a twelve month low of $232.73 and a twelve month high of $615.99. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.74. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $501.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.11.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Nova had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 29.21%.The firm had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $227.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Nova has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nova

In related news, Director Sarit Sagiv sold 454 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.52, for a total value of $243,580.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,750.52. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gabriel Waisman sold 2,966 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.30, for a total value of $1,486,855.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,394,328.20. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,798 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,266. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Nova from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Nova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nova from $500.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nova from $520.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nova from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $556.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nova

About Nova

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd NASDAQ: NVMI develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

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