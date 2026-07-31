Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 52,588 Shares of LivaNova PLC $LIVN

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN - Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,657 shares of the company's stock after selling 52,588 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of LivaNova worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in LivaNova by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,974 shares of the company's stock worth $32,012,000 after acquiring an additional 36,094 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 10.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 168,863 shares of the company's stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 19.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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LivaNova Price Performance

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $81.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.06. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $85.27. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.86.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $362.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $346.05 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.48%.The firm's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LivaNova news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $136,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $547,521. This trade represents a 19.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Freedom Capital upgraded LivaNova to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research raised LivaNova from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on LivaNova from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised LivaNova from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIVN

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company's primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

See Also

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