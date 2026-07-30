Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 53,030 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TARS

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS - Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,800 shares of the company's stock after selling 53,030 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.25% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 367.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 855 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 909 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,283 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Katherine Goodrich sold 2,954 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $183,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $138,624.64. The trade was a 56.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director William J. Phd Link sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 106,786 shares in the company, valued at $6,633,546.32. The trade was a 10.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,821. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7%

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 0.50. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $85.25.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.24. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 9.02%.The company had revenue of $162.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $149.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TARS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for diseases of the eye and ocular surface. The company's research platform centers on neuro‐effector modulation to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than solely treating symptoms. Tarsus's lead candidate, OC-01 (varenicline solution), is an intranasal formulation in Phase 3 development for the treatment of dry eye disease, a condition affecting millions worldwide and associated with significant patient discomfort and reduced quality of life.

In addition to its dry eye program, Tarsus is advancing preclinical and early‐stage programs targeting other ophthalmic indications, including allergic conjunctivitis and retinal disorders.

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