Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.50 Million Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REZI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1,325.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,888,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,131 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,976,142 shares of the company's stock worth $525,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,758 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,070,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,059,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 365.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,899,000 after buying an additional 1,543,952 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Resideo Technologies Price Performance

REZI stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.07. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.74.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 6.71%.The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REZI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Resideo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $46.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a global provider of home comfort, security and energy management solutions. Formed as an independent company in 2018 following its spin-off from Honeywell, Resideo leverages decades of engineering experience to deliver connected products and services to residential and light commercial customers.

The company’s core offerings include smart thermostats, security systems, video doorbells, water leak and freeze detection devices, and indoor air quality monitors.

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