Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $3.23 Million Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VIRT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 73,562 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 51.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company's stock.

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More Virtu Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Virtu Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings exceeded expectations. Virtu reported adjusted earnings of $1.82 per share, above the $1.68 Zacks consensus estimate and $1.81 analyst consensus. EPS also increased from $1.65 in the year-ago quarter. Virtu Financial Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Virtu reported adjusted earnings of $1.82 per share, above the $1.68 Zacks consensus estimate and $1.81 analyst consensus. EPS also increased from $1.65 in the year-ago quarter. Positive Sentiment: Revenue substantially surpassed estimates. Quarterly revenue was reported at $1.19 billion, compared with the $687.23 million consensus estimate, reinforcing the benefit of strong trading activity and Virtu’s market-making operations. Virtu Financial Earnings Report

Quarterly revenue was reported at $1.19 billion, compared with the $687.23 million consensus estimate, reinforcing the benefit of strong trading activity and Virtu’s market-making operations. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns remain supportive. Virtu declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, equivalent to $0.96 annually and a stated 1.6% yield. Investors of record on September 1 will receive the payment on September 15. The company’s ongoing buybacks and cash generation were also cited as reasons for a bullish investment outlook. Virtu Financial Better Than the Market Expects

Virtu declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, equivalent to $0.96 annually and a stated 1.6% yield. Investors of record on September 1 will receive the payment on September 15. The company’s ongoing buybacks and cash generation were also cited as reasons for a bullish investment outlook. Positive Sentiment: Long-term growth opportunities remain. An analyst reaffirmed a Buy thesis, pointing to Virtu’s execution-services and cryptocurrency businesses, low valuation and high cash generation.

An analyst reaffirmed a Buy thesis, pointing to Virtu’s execution-services and cryptocurrency businesses, low valuation and high cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Investor focus will shift to the earnings call and guidance. The results indicate strong current operating momentum, but future performance remains sensitive to trading volumes, market volatility and the sustainability of unusually high revenue levels.

The results indicate strong current operating momentum, but future performance remains sensitive to trading volumes, market volatility and the sustainability of unusually high revenue levels. Negative Sentiment: A law firm is soliciting Virtu shareholders. The notice asks investors to discuss potential fiduciary-duty claims involving company insiders; it does not establish wrongdoing or announce a regulatory action, but could create reputational or legal overhang. Virtu Financial Shareholder Notice

Virtu Financial Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of VIRT opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The firm's 50 day moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average is $48.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.58.

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 14.17%.The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter. Virtu Financial has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.820 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Virtu Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.89%.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 42,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,126,198.38. This trade represents a 41.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on VIRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research cut Virtu Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Virtu Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIRT

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc is a technology-driven electronic trading firm and market maker that provides liquidity and price discovery across a wide range of financial instruments. Leveraging advanced analytics, high-performance computing and proprietary algorithms, Virtu operates in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and derivative products. Its technology platform is designed to capture bid-ask spreads in real time, manage risk through automated controls and adapt to changing market conditions.

The company offers a suite of execution services and market-making solutions to institutional clients such as asset managers, banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds.

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