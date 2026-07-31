Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Fortuna Mining Corp. $FSM

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM - Free Report) TSE: FVI during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 363,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.12% of Fortuna Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Fortuna Mining by 0.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 815,879 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Mining by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,021 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Mining by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 398,548 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Mining by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,634,157 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $105,576,000 after purchasing an additional 567,558 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Mining Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $8.78 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. Fortuna Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM - Get Free Report) TSE: FVI last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $340.00 million. Fortuna Mining had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 31.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Mining Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Fortuna Mining from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Fortuna Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

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Fortuna Mining Company Profile

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Silver Mines Inc and changed its name to Fortuna Mining Corp.

Further Reading

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