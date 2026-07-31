Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,336,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.12% of NuScale Power as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 1,550.9% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in NuScale Power by 1,940.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SMR. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "hold" rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $9.00 price objective on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a "sell" rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.15.

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NuScale Power Trading Up 13.4%

NYSE:SMR opened at $8.61 on Friday. NuScale Power Corporation has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $57.42. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.00 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 2,066.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. NuScale Power's quarterly revenue was down 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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