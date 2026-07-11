Healthcare Services Group, Inc. $HCSG Stock Holdings Increased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG - Free Report) by 616.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,230 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 63,866 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.11% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,126 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,704 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 962.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,082 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 181,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 747,822 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $11,240,000 after buying an additional 121,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Healthcare Services Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Benchmark upped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HCSG

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.79. The company's stock had a trading volume of 559,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,335. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $462.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.79 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc NASDAQ: HCSG is a leading provider of support services to healthcare facilities across the United States. The company specializes in environmental services, including housekeeping and sanitation, as well as linen and laundry management. In addition, Healthcare Services Group offers dietary and nutrition services, catering to hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and other long-term care providers.

Founded as a family-owned business in the late 1970s, the company completed its initial public offering in 1997.

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