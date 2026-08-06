HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi increased its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) by 2,130.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,592 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 64,562 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.08% of HealthEquity worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 1,723.5% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 310 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 382 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HQY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised HealthEquity from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded HealthEquity from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.93.

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HealthEquity Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $104.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.76 and a 12-month high of $106.42.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $354.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $352.02 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 17.25%.HealthEquity's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 3,142 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $298,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,615,735. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 2,439 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $219,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,970. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 17,905 shares of company stock worth $1,651,280 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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