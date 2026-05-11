Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,351 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 120,465 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Healthpeak Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $19.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.28, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $19.87. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $752.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The company's revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.25%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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