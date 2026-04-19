Hedges Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,725 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 177.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.2% of Hedges Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hedges Asset Management LLC's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 491.7% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 116.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $2,415,721.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,099,887. This represents a 68.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,071,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $248.18. The firm has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DZ Bank reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Honeywell International from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus upped their price target on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $251.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Honeywell International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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