Helen of Troy Limited $HELE Shares Acquired by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE - Free Report) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 927,100 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 362,900 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 3.99% of Helen of Troy worth $13,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 593,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 38,325 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 85.7% in the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 1,173,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 541,689 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,344,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 386.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 616,992 shares of the company's stock worth $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 490,031 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Stock Up 6.1%

HELE stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $663.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $30.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $402.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $374.55 million. Helen of Troy had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 22.70%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Helen of Troy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.750 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Helen of Troy News

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Helen of Troy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Helen of Troy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Helen of Troy from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that designs, sources and markets a diversified portfolio of household, health and beauty brands. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, the company operates through three principal segments—Health & Home, Housewares and Beauty—offering products under well-known names including OXO, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell Home, PUR and Hot Tools. Helen of Troy distributes its products through a combination of mass, specialty and e-commerce channels to consumers, retailers and distributors worldwide.

The Housewares segment features kitchen tools, gadgets and organizational solutions marketed primarily under the OXO brand, recognized for its ergonomic “Good Grips” design.

Further Reading

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