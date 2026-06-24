Helios Technologies, Inc $HLIO Shares Sold by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial lessened its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO - Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153,896 shares of the company's stock after selling 51,063 shares during the period. Helios Technologies makes up approximately 23.0% of Sara Bay Financial's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sara Bay Financial owned about 3.49% of Helios Technologies worth $74,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 948.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company's stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLIO. Wall Street Zen downgraded Helios Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helios Technologies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $89.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of HLIO opened at $89.35 on Wednesday. Helios Technologies, Inc has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $92.41. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.95.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.98%.The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Helios Technologies's payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Helios Technologies news, insider Matteo Arduini sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $229,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,171,444.16. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company's Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Helios Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Helios Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Helios Technologies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here