Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. $HLX Stake Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX - Free Report) by 1,571.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,055,411 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 992,261 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.72% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $10,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLX. Quarry LP bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HLX

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HLX opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc NYSE: HLX is a Houston-based provider of offshore well intervention and robotics services to the global energy industry. The company specializes in extending the productive life of subsea wells through hydraulic workover systems, coiled tubing operations and riser-based wireline services. In addition, Helix offers remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support, inspection, maintenance and repair for subsea infrastructure.

Operating through three core business segments—Well Intervention, Robotics & Subsea Services and Production Facilities—Helix deploys purpose-built vessels, specialized equipment and engineering expertise to execute complex offshore projects.

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