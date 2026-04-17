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Hendershot Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Corpay logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Hendershot Investments reduced its stake in Corpay by 15.4% to 43,812 shares (about $13.18M), even as major institutions like Vanguard, Orbis and State Street largely increased positions and institutional investors now own 98.84% of the stock.
  • Several analysts raised targets recently — Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan lifted their price objectives to $390 — and the consensus across 15 analysts is a "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $371.23.
  • Corpay beat Q4 estimates (EPS $6.04 vs. $5.93 est., revenue $1.25B vs. $1.23B), issued FY2026 guidance of EPS 25.50–26.50, and the stock trades at a PE of 22.07 with a market cap of about $22.6B.
  • Interested in Corpay? Here are five stocks we like better.

Hendershot Investments Inc. lowered its position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,812 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,967 shares during the quarter. Corpay accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hendershot Investments Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Corpay worth $13,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corpay by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,357,100,000 after buying an additional 58,235 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of Corpay by 3.3% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,855,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,279,362,000 after buying an additional 124,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Corpay by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $851,720,000 after buying an additional 23,470 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Corpay by 54.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 631,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,909,000 after buying an additional 223,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the third quarter valued at $106,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CPAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corpay from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Corpay in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corpay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Corpay to a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corpay

Insider Buying and Selling at Corpay

In other news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $610,063.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $781,857. This represents a 43.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corpay Trading Up 2.5%

Corpay stock opened at $332.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.14. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.84 and a 52 week high of $361.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.11. Corpay had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 23.62%.The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.36 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corpay

(Free Report)

Corpay NYSE: CPAY is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Corpay (NYSE:CPAY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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