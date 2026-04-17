Hendershot Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Hendershot Investments Inc. lowered its position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,812 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,967 shares during the quarter. Corpay accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hendershot Investments Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Corpay worth $13,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corpay by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,357,100,000 after buying an additional 58,235 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of Corpay by 3.3% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,855,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,279,362,000 after buying an additional 124,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Corpay by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $851,720,000 after buying an additional 23,470 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Corpay by 54.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 631,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,909,000 after buying an additional 223,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the third quarter valued at $106,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CPAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corpay from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Corpay in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corpay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Corpay to a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corpay

Insider Buying and Selling at Corpay

In other news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $610,063.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $781,857. This represents a 43.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corpay Trading Up 2.5%

Corpay stock opened at $332.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.14. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.84 and a 52 week high of $361.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.11. Corpay had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 23.62%.The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.36 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corpay

Corpay NYSE: CPAY is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

Further Reading

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