Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH - Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Bread Financial worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BFH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 562 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 8,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 840 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 888 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 1,509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 885 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company's stock.

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More Bread Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bread Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple 2026–2028 quarterly and annual EPS forecasts — notable lifts include FY2027 to $11.07 (from $10.48) and FY2028 to $11.05 (from $10.74), plus higher Q1–Q4 2027 and Q1 2026 quarterly guides — and retained a "Strong‑Buy" rating. These revisions signal stronger-than-expected earnings trajectory and are the main near-term catalyst for the share strength.

Zacks Research raised multiple 2026–2028 quarterly and annual EPS forecasts — notable lifts include FY2027 to $11.07 (from $10.48) and FY2028 to $11.05 (from $10.74), plus higher Q1–Q4 2027 and Q1 2026 quarterly guides — and retained a "Strong‑Buy" rating. These revisions signal stronger-than-expected earnings trajectory and are the main near-term catalyst for the share strength. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also featured BFH as a momentum pick, highlighting the company to investors (coverage and commentary). Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) is a Great Choice

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BFH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price objective on Bread Financial and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore raised Bread Financial from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $83.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bread Financial

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $91.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.96. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.88 and a twelve month high of $92.20. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.67. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Bread Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.49%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a Columbus, Ohio–based financial services company that specializes in providing private label credit programs, co-brand credit cards and digital payment solutions for retail partners. The company designs, issues and services proprietary credit products, enabling merchants to offer branded financing options that drive customer loyalty and increase basket sizes at the point of sale. Through its Bread technology platform, Bread Financial delivers installment-based payment options that integrate directly into e-commerce and in-store checkout experiences.

In addition to its core credit offerings, Bread Financial provides analytics, marketing and loyalty services to help merchants better understand consumer behavior and optimize promotional strategies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH - Free Report).

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