Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $28.71 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,667 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cheniere Energy worth $28,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 250.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the energy company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy news, EVP Sean N. Markowitz sold 22,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.98, for a total value of $6,473,141.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 64,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,622,720. This trade represents a 25.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 87,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,143,800. This trade represents a 24.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $250.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.99. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.20 and a fifty-two week high of $300.89.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $10.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.90 by $6.78. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 21.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.14%.

Key Headlines Impacting Cheniere Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Macroeconomic tailwinds — Middle East tensions and a broader natural‑gas rally are tightening global LNG supply, which increases near‑term demand for U.S. exporters with large-scale capacity and long‑term contracts like Cheniere. Is Cheniere Energy the LNG Stock to Buy on Mideast Tension?

Macroeconomic tailwinds — Middle East tensions and a broader natural‑gas rally are tightening global LNG supply, which increases near‑term demand for U.S. exporters with large-scale capacity and long‑term contracts like Cheniere. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — Scotiabank raised its price target on LNG (from $285 to $288) and assigned a "sector outperform" rating, implying upside versus the current price and signaling confidence in Cheniere’s fundamentals. Scotiabank PT raise

Analyst upgrade — Scotiabank raised its price target on LNG (from $285 to $288) and assigned a "sector outperform" rating, implying upside versus the current price and signaling confidence in Cheniere’s fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Consensus broker view is constructive — A compilation of brokerage recommendations shows an average rating of "Moderate Buy," supporting demand from institutional buyers. Cheniere Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy"

Consensus broker view is constructive — A compilation of brokerage recommendations shows an average rating of "Moderate Buy," supporting demand from institutional buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces highlight potential rebound in natural gas and name Cheniere as a likely beneficiary, but these are conditional on continued price momentum and geopolitics, so near‑term upside depends on how sustained the rally proves. Natural Gas Looks Ready to Rebound

Coverage pieces highlight potential rebound in natural gas and name Cheniere as a likely beneficiary, but these are conditional on continued price momentum and geopolitics, so near‑term upside depends on how sustained the rally proves. Negative Sentiment: JP Morgan downside pressure — JPMorgan cut its price target on LNG despite expecting a strong Q1, which may be weighing on sentiment and contributed to selling pressure today. JPMorgan Lowers Cheniere Energy Price Target

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNG. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $276.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

Further Reading

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