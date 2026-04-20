Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in AECOM $ACM

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,600 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. AECOM accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of AECOM worth $30,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 28,246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,335,667 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $602,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AECOM by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,216,372 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $550,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AECOM by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,979,960 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $649,735,000 after acquiring an additional 618,205 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in AECOM by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,826 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $64,038,000 after acquiring an additional 250,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company's stock.

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AECOM Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $86.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company's 50 day moving average is $90.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.00. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. AECOM has a 52 week low of $82.41 and a 52 week high of $135.52.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.12). AECOM had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.33 billion. AECOM's quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.180-4.890 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. AECOM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AECOM from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $130.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACM

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

See Also

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