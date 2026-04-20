Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,900 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Leidos accounts for about 1.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Leidos worth $43,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Leidos by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,972 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 56,905 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA boosted its position in Leidos by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 63,211 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 19,268 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 233,470 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $44,116,000 after purchasing an additional 116,735 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its position in shares of Leidos by 120.4% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 11,900 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth about $1,621,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $155.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $167.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.09. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.91 and a 1-year high of $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 8.43%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.050-12.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Leidos's dividend payout ratio is 15.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Leidos from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Leidos from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Argus upgraded Leidos to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group set a $204.00 price objective on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $208.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LDOS

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total value of $317,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 49,476 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,799.28. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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