Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,025 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 17,955 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises 1.3% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,887,218 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,622,322,000 after purchasing an additional 189,229 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,511 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,122,535,000 after purchasing an additional 151,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,651 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,709,734,000 after buying an additional 184,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,636,392 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,141,948,000 after buying an additional 142,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705,081 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $912,562,000 after acquiring an additional 54,519 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 806 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $409,679.48. This trade represents a 95.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.1%

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $264.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.82 and a 52 week high of $303.15. The company has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.54.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Illinois Tool Works's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $271.92.

View Our Latest Report on ITW

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

Further Reading

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