Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,902 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.3% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $995,341.06. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 160,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,344,604 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $460.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. China Renaissance boosted their price target on Alphabet from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $413.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $345.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.55 and a 1 year high of $408.61. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $368.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here