Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,033 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,774 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.4% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $195.74 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $151.49 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Itau BBA Securities lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $256.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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