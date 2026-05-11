Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,279 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Henry Schein worth $8,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Henry Schein Price Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $70.82 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $89.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 2.95%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO Thomas C. Popeck sold 1,355 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $98,630.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,187.78. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 2,844 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $224,562.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,563.20. This trade represents a 15.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,911 shares of company stock worth $8,574,982. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Wall Street Zen cut Henry Schein from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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