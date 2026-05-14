Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,988 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in Henry Schein were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,312,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSIC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HSIC

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 5,925 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $478,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 80,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,508,763.20. The trade was a 6.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 2,844 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $224,562.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,217,563.20. This trade represents a 15.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,911 shares of company stock worth $8,574,982. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $69.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.21. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $89.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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