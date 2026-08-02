Henshaw Capital LLC Buys Shares of 12,307 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Henshaw Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $400,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,882 shares of the company's stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 64.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the company's stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings beat expectations. Sprouts reported adjusted EPS of $1.37, above the $1.35 consensus and matching the prior-year quarter. Revenue rose 4.7% year over year to $2.33 billion, broadly in line with or slightly ahead of estimates. Sprouts Farmers Market quarterly earnings report

Sprouts reported adjusted EPS of $1.37, above the $1.35 consensus and matching the prior-year quarter. Revenue rose 4.7% year over year to $2.33 billion, broadly in line with or slightly ahead of estimates. Positive Sentiment: Growth initiatives helped offset weaker comparable-store sales. New-store openings, e-commerce and private-label offerings supported results, while broader consumer demand for healthy and convenient foods is benefiting the natural-foods sector. Sprouts Farmers Q2 earnings analysis

New-store openings, e-commerce and private-label offerings supported results, while broader consumer demand for healthy and convenient foods is benefiting the natural-foods sector. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded SFM to Overweight and raised its price target to $103 from $80. The action signals increased confidence in Sprouts’ earnings potential and provides a significant premium to recent trading levels. JPMorgan Sprouts analyst upgrade

The action signals increased confidence in Sprouts’ earnings potential and provides a significant premium to recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Valuation and returns may appeal to investors. One analysis describes the stock as potentially below fair value while highlighting strong returns, including a reported return on equity above 35%. Sprouts stock fair value analysis

One analysis describes the stock as potentially below fair value while highlighting strong returns, including a reported return on equity above 35%. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity was unusually high. Investors purchased approximately 3,951 put options, 34% above average. This may reflect hedging or bearish positioning, but options volume alone does not establish a clear direction for the stock.

Investors purchased approximately 3,951 put options, 34% above average. This may reflect hedging or bearish positioning, but options volume alone does not establish a clear direction for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Management’s guidance trails Wall Street expectations. Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $5.32–$5.40 is below the roughly $5.55–$5.57 consensus, while revenue guidance of $9.3–$9.4 billion is below the $9.5 billion estimate. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.20–$1.24 also falls short of the $1.30 consensus. Why Sprouts stock is moving higher

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,788 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $915,577.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 269,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,913,202.60. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 12,538 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $1,102,090.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 66,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,860.10. The trade was a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 44,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,572 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday. Melius Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $91.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.4%

SFM opened at $87.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business's 50-day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $160.49.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.84% and a net margin of 5.58%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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