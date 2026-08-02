Henshaw Capital LLC Purchases 4,117 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Henshaw Capital LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 161.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,673 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the quarter. Henshaw Capital LLC's holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $921,035,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,217,306 shares of the technology company's stock worth $552,596,000 after buying an additional 367,203 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,745,625 shares of the technology company's stock worth $597,681,000 after buying an additional 291,564 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 72.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 600,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $314,302,000 after buying an additional 252,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $106,740,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company's stock.

Tyler Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tyler Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tyler Technologies acquired CODY Systems, a public-safety software provider. The deal expands Tyler’s government technology portfolio and could create additional cross-selling and recurring-revenue opportunities. Tyler Technologies Acquires CODY Systems

Tyler Technologies acquired CODY Systems, a public-safety software provider. The deal expands Tyler’s government technology portfolio and could create additional cross-selling and recurring-revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: BTIG maintained a Buy rating while lowering its price target to $400 from $420, and Piper Sandler maintained an Overweight rating while reducing its target to $491 from $543. Both targets still imply substantial upside based on the supplied reference price. Benzinga analyst updates

BTIG maintained a rating while lowering its price target to $400 from $420, and Piper Sandler maintained an rating while reducing its target to $491 from $543. Both targets still imply substantial upside based on the supplied reference price. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.08 per share exceeded consensus, while revenue increased 8.2% year over year. Management also highlighted record SaaS and total bookings, strong recurring-revenue growth, cloud momentum and healthy free cash flow. Tyler Technologies Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.08 per share exceeded consensus, while revenue increased 8.2% year over year. Management also highlighted record SaaS and total bookings, strong recurring-revenue growth, cloud momentum and healthy free cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its 2026 outlook of $12.95–$13.20 in earnings per share rather than raising guidance, while targeting 85% maintenance conversion to cloud by 2030. Cloud-living pilots are expected in 2027, with referenceable clients in 2028, indicating potential benefits are still several years away. Tyler outlines cloud-living pilots

Management reaffirmed its 2026 outlook of $12.95–$13.20 in earnings per share rather than raising guidance, while targeting 85% maintenance conversion to cloud by 2030. Cloud-living pilots are expected in 2027, with referenceable clients in 2028, indicating potential benefits are still several years away. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $645.1 million fell modestly short of estimates near $648 million. Investors appeared to view the earnings beat as insufficient for a premium-valued stock, particularly because management did not increase its full-year forecast. Tyler also announced a new $1.5 billion share-repurchase authorization, which supports the stock but may not offset near-term growth concerns. Why Tyler Technologies Stock Got Thrashed

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $543.00 to $491.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $440.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $650.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $456.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $310.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.71 and a fifty-two week high of $621.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.53.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $647.95 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 13.36%.Tyler Technologies's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.950-13.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

See Also

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