Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $36.64 Million Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,277 shares of the CRM provider's stock after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 1.1% of Heritage Investors Management Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp's holdings in Salesforce were worth $36,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Salesforce by 24,056.7% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 47,385,511 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $12,552,896,000 after acquiring an additional 47,189,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $3,182,951,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,325,206 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $4,106,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636,161 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 924.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,883,610 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,721,010 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $6,019,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,891 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Salesforce Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE CRM opened at $165.94 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $146.32 and a one year high of $276.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $135.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock's 50-day moving average is $173.71 and its 200-day moving average is $197.94.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Weiss Ratings downgraded Salesforce from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Salesforce from $267.00 to $229.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Salesforce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $254.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

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About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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