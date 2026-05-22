Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 498.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,511 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 148,697 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $27,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 404.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $15,619,771,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,454,699 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $8,700,970,000 after purchasing an additional 131,080 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 280.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,432,389 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,291,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,762 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 388.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,706,164 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $720,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 613.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,840,262 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $588,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,962 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $376,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $820,367.97. The trade was a 31.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,712,312.60. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,098. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $134.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut ServiceNow from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial raised their price target on ServiceNow from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $226.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $99.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.30. The stock has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.ServiceNow's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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