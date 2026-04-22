Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Holdings Lifted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 133.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,825 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 55,410 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $416,900,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,468,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 475.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,551,715 shares of the technology company's stock worth $87,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,972 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,664,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,449,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.71.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 34,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $852,745.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,001 shares in the company, valued at $426,385.08. This trade represents a 66.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 112,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $2,826,438.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,417,434.46. This represents a 66.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 602,337 shares of company stock worth $15,443,119 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 3.5%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of -151.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $29.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.31 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The business's revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -300.00%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

Further Reading

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