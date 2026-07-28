Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE is Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP's 10th Largest Position

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,248,900 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,475,700 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise makes up 3.7% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.32% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $101,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 317.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 149,810 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 113,906 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the technology company's stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.8% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,808,425.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 204,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,144,667.54. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 18,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $911,072.50. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,850 shares of company stock worth $3,908,125. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE HPE opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $64.25. The company's 50 day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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