Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 981,967 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 58,824 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $23,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 317.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 149,810 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 113,906 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the technology company's stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.8% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the technology company's stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 18,785 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $911,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,808,425.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 204,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,144,667.54. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 118,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $64.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is 53.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

Further Reading

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