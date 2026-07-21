Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,916,500 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 300,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $93,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 159.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. The company has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is 53.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $33.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 18,785 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $911,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,808,425.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 204,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,144,667.54. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,125. Insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

Further Reading

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