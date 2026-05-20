Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,456 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 99,412 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $416,900,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $144,468,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 475.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,551,715 shares of the technology company's stock worth $87,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,972 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $66,664,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $61,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company's stock.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.03, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is currently -300.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPE. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HPE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 112,652 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $2,826,438.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,417,434.46. The trade was a 66.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 34,001 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $852,745.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,001 shares in the company, valued at $426,385.08. This represents a 66.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 702,402 shares of company stock worth $18,440,171 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

See Also

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